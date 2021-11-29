Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. File photo

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that the government wanted to continue the education activities amid reports of a new COVID-19 variant named Omicron.



Speaking to the media in Lahore, the federal minister said he was not aware of the details about the new strain but there should not be any disruption in education.

The new coronavirus strain has forced many countries including Pakistan to shut air travel from southern African countries.

Shafqat Mehmood said that examinations would be held on time and with complete syllabus as decided by the education ministers.

The federal education minister also spoke about the holidays given in educational institutions in view of smog in Punjab. He said that a 3-day holiday in educational institutions will reduce smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Saturday banned travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong following the emergence of the new coronavirus variant.

“Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued restrict travel from 6 south African countries and Hong Kong”, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced on his official Twitter account.

The federal minister, who is also chief of the national COVID-19 body, said the emergence of the new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older.