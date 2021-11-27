Nora Fatehi dances with Terence Lewis a year after inappropriate viral video

Indian dancer Terence Lewis warmly welcomed dance sensation Nora Fatehi on India’s Best Dancer show nearly a year after an inappropriate viral video.



The Dilbar girl will be the guest judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer season 2 with Terence, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur this weekend.

In the recent promo of the show, Terence was left awestruck with Nora’s arrival that he stood up and screamed, “Welcome back Nora.”

Later, the duo also performed their sizzling dance on iconic song from Mr. India film 'Kate Nahin Kat Te'.



Nora and Terence set the internet on fire with their latest dance video from the show nearly a year after their inappropriate dance video went viral and the latter became victim of social media trolling.

Meanwhile, when Malaika asked Nora if she missed Terence, she said, “Of course I missed him.”

Terence thanked Nora and held her hand.