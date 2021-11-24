All petrol pumps to remain open across country: Petroleum Division

A large number of motorcyclists standing in long queues to get fuel in Rawalpindi. Photo: APP

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has announced that the petrol pumps will remain open across the country tomorrow (Thursday).

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had announced earlier in the day to go on a countrywide strike from tomorrow to register their protest at what they call "low-profit margins".

A statement issued by the Petroleum Division said that PPDA's demand to increase the margin for petrol pump owners has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).



"People don't need to worry," a spokesperson for the petroleum division said.

He said that the ministry is making efforts to get a reasonable increase in the margin for oil marketing companies and dealers approved from the ECC, adding that the federal cabinet's decision in the said regard is expected in 10 days.

"Petrol pumps of all companies including PSO, Shell, and Total will remain open across the country tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

He further stated that oil tankers have been dispatched for ensuring the uninterrupted oil supply throughout the country. Many oil sector associations have expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the ministry, he added.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the closure of petrol pumps, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed the petroleum marketing companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum goods.



OGRA spokesman said that some elements are trying to disrupt the supply of petroleum products but the OGRA enforcement teams will monitor the situation in the field.

Action will be taken against the elements involved in placing obstacles in the supply, the oil regulator said.