Machine Gun Kelly reacts to being snubbed for Grammy nominations

The singer called out the Academy after learning he had not received even one nod.

“[expletive] is wrong with the grammys [sic],” MGK, 31, tweeted shortly after the 2022 nominations were announced.

Fans of the singer seemed to agree with him, “U deserve the world and I wish we could have gave [it] to you … if it were up to us, all the awards would be yours. Your art and talent go away [sic] beyond that, but I’m sorry anyway… ILY to the moon and back,” one fan tweeted.

“ SAY IT WITH ME!! Machine Gun Kelly deserved to be nominated for a Grammy!!” another angered stan argued.

A third person tweeted, “Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made it more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man.”