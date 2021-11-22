Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari throws shade at Justin Timberlake?

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari took a jab at her ex, Justin Timberlake in a recent Instagram post.
Asghari re-posted on Saturday a screenshot of a Variety article titled, "Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Thanks Pop Singer for Helping Put His Acting Career 'On the Map'" and fans think he was targeting Timberlake.
He captioned the post, "Bringing sexy back is cool And all but bringing (real) back in Hollywood is even sexier," adding a winking face with tongue emoji.
According to some, this was a reference to Timberlake, "Did sam asghari just drag justin timberlake," one user posted on Twitter, while another tweeted, "Did Sam just shade JT?"
There was a controversy involving Timberlake, who scored a hit with the 2006 single Sexyback after dissing his then-girlfriend Spears.
He has not commented on Asghari's remarks yet.
Sarah took to Instagram on Monday to share adorable new photos with daughter Alyana
Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, says she was given 'days to live' after contracting double pneumonia
She started a career by designing costumes for stages directed by her husband
Priyanka Chopra and US singer Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018.
BTS opened up about their experience working with Coldplay's Chris Martin at the 2021 AMAs
Shawn Mendes shows off his chiselled body in shirtless surfing snaps after announcing breakup with Camila Cabello