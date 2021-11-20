FO rejects Indian reports of 'possible radioactive material' seizure

Pakistan rejects Indian media reports claiming Indian port authorities had seized "possible radioactive material" on shipping containers aboard a commercial vessel loaded at Karachi Port, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Saturday.
Indian media had falsely claimed that port authorities at the Mundra Port had seized the so-called "radioactive material" on containers loaded on a Shanghai-bound commercial vessel.
The spokesperson, in a statement, clarified that the containers in question were empty. They had earlier been used for the transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants and were now being returned to China.
The spokesperson said that both the power plants and fuel used in these plants are under the IAEA safeguards.
"The containers were 'EMPTY' and the cargo was correctly declared as non-hazardous in the shipping documents," he underscored.
The spokesperson noted that the reporting by the Indian media on the matter is "factually incorrect, baseless, laughable and a usual ploy of the Indian media to malign Pakistan and mislead the international community".
"The fake reporting by Indian media is indicative of a malafide intent to twist procedural customs issues to bring into disrepute IAEA safeguarded nuclear power programme," Ahmed added.
PM Imran, FM Qureshi express their best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps...
The Indian Punjab CM and other politicians are part of the first delegation to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib since March...
Partial lunar eclipse taking place on Nov 19 will not be visible in Pakistan
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will serve as DG ISI till November 19 after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge
A notification was issued in this regard by the Cabinet Division on November 16
Fawad Chaudhry asks Opposition to change strategy, says they "cannot defeat government"