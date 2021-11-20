Navjot Singh Sidhu is performing religious rituals in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

KARTARPUR: Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitating Sikhs on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, and for the rousing welcome to him upon his arrival in Pakistan, prominent Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said the premier is his "elder brother".

Sidhu arrived in Pakistan today (Saturday) via the Kartarpur Corridor to take part in the annual commemoration of the birth of Guru Nanak.

On behalf of PM Imran Khan, chief executive officer of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit welcomed Sidhu upon arrival in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sidhu thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome.

In a tweet shared by Indian Express, Sidhu can be seen entering Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor. The former Indian cricketer-turned politician says, “He [PM Imran Khan] is my elder brother.”

Later, he visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and performed religious rituals.

Prominent Indian politicians visit Gurdwara Sahib

On November 18, important Indian politicians, including the Indian Punjab chief minister, visited the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, a day before Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, was reopened on Wednesday.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his ministers, were part of the first delegation to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Sardar Ameer Singh had greeted and received them on their arrival.