Shahzad Nawaz named as SAPM on culture, arts

The government has appointed Shahzad Nawaz as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and Related Communications.
A notification was issued in this regard by the Cabinet Division on November 16.
According to the notification, the appointment has been made in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with Serial No. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules.
