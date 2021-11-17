Sindh eases coronavirus curbs for weddings, markets

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced to further ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in the province.

A notification issued by Sindh Home Department said that up to 500 guests will now be allowed at the indoor wedding venues, while a maximum of 1,000 guests would be allowed at outdoor venues.

However, the notification clarified that only fully vaccinated individuals will be permitted to attend the wedding events, whether indoor or outdoor.

Moreover, the home department also allowed the markets and shrines to remain open until 10pm from now on.

The new relaxed rules will stay in place until November 30.

It should be recalled that on September 3, the home department had imposed new restrictions in Karachi and Hyderabad related to wedding venues in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

At that time, outdoor wedding events were not allowed to have more than 300 guests, while events had to be wound up by 10pm.