PM says PML-N 'digging own grave' by getting involved in Shamim-Nisar issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID/File

PML-N is "digging its own grave" by getting involved in the case where ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan apex court Rana Shamim has levelled allegations against the former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.

The prime minister's comments came during a meeting with the PTI-led government's coalition partners, where the matter came under discussion, sources said.



The allied parties opined that PML-N could be served with a contempt of court notice for its statements over the matter.

At this, the prime minister said the matter is in the court and they will do what they seem fit, sources added.

A story published in The News had revealed that Shamim had alleged Nisar of issuing instructions to keep former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in jail till the general elections in 2018, a claim which ex-chief justice completely denies.

IHC takes notice

Following this, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (retd) Shamim, editor-in-chief of The News, editor of the newspaper, and journalist Ansar Abbasi tomorrow (Tuesday).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah held an urgent hearing and took the decision to summon the above-mentioned persons after the Islamabad High Court Registry took notice of the report.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said the court will treat this matter very seriously, adding that an attempt has been made to shake people's confidence in the judiciary.

Maryam responds

Maryam, responding to the allegations levelled by Shamim, said people should be "afraid" of the person who leaves the "decisions in the hands of Allah".

"There is a lesson for oppressors in this," the PML-N vice-president added.

Ministers address presser after meeting

After the meeting concluded, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed addressed a press conference.

The information minister, linking PML-N to the ex-GB chief justice, said: "PML-N had appointed Rana Shamin in 2015 as the chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan."

PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had levelled allegations against courts in their press conference earlier in the day, Chaudhry said, adding the IHC should summon them to tomorrow's hearing.

Meeting talks, Parliament session

Chaudhry said the joint Parliament session — which was postponed last week — would be held on Wednesday at 2pm, after the allied parties expressed confidence in the prime minister's leadership.

Meanwhile, Rasheed said the prime minister had personally addressed the reservations of the allied parties. "Everyone is on board over online voting for overseas [Pakistanis]."

The interior minister said the government would present eight to 10 bills in Wednesday's joint Parliament session.