Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate below 1% for second straight day

263 more people tested positive for the virus after 33,767 tests were taken. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 1% for the second consecutive day on Sunday for the first time since March 2020, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed today morning.

In the last month, Pakistan has consistently reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% and less than 1,000 daily infections. Hospitalisations and the daily death count have also dropped, indicating an overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

According to the latest statistics of the NCOC, 263 people tested positive for the virus after 33,767 tests were taken across the country during the past 24 hours. This makes it the second consecutive day the country reported less than 300 cases of infection in a single day.

Meanwhile, eleven more people lost their lives to the virus, pushing the death tally to 28,606. The total number of cases so far since the pandemic started stands at 1,279,636, while the active case count is 22,855.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 447 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 8% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 118,333,360 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 27.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,053,302 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 42 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.