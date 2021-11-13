PM Imran Khan not pleased over slow pace of development in Balochistan

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to review the implementation of the Balochistan development package.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his concerns over the slow pace of development projects under the Southern Balochistan Development Package and directed to hold the meeting of the Apex Committee every month to review the projects’ execution.

The prime minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the package, also instructed for holding the meeting of the execution committee fortnightly to speed up work on 200 development projects worth Rs. 655 billion.

He was told that that only one meeting of the Apex Committee was held in a year which was headed by the chief minister of the province.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete Turbat Airport and build two nursing colleges in Gwadar and Turbat at the earliest.

The prime minister said that he would personally hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in the completion of the development projects.

He noted that the issues faced by Balochistan were different from the rest of the country as its population was scattered, and due to the long distance between the localities, the government would have to find out-of-the-box solutions to improve the lives of the people of Balochistan.

He directed ministries of planning, energy, maritime affairs, and the Government of Balochistan to work in close coordination to accelerate the work on transport, energy and infrastructure projects under the package.

Earlier the prime minister was briefed that Balochistan was a resource-rich province as it produces 40% of the locally produced gas in the country. Ownership of the federal government was very much needed to solve various issues being faced by this strategically very important province.

The prime minister directed the Balochistan government to revamp its governance structure at the grassroots level not only to accelerate the pace of work on development projects but also to improve the service delivery to the common man.

He also directed the authorities concerned to launch an effective media campaign to ensure maximum public awareness of the government’s initiatives for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other senior officers concerned.