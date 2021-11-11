KU Academic Council approves four-years BS degree programme

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

the University of Karachi on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree programme for the academic session 2022 during a meeting of KU's Academic Counsel at the varsity's Arts Auditorium.

The meeting, chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Khalid Iraqui, announced that two new fields — poultry and genetics — have been approved by the Board of Faculty of Science to be added to the fields in which the new degree programme will be offered.

During the meeting, it was decided that admissions will be granted for 5th semester (3rd year) to the students who have graduated in the desired fields, since the Higher Education Commission no longer offers the Master's programmes.



The students eligible to secure admission in the 5th semester would also include those who have completed a two-year associate degree programme at any college.

However, their associate degrees will be replaced by KU's BS four year degree after successful completion of the course.

Moreover, the associate degree holders in any subject of arts, commerce or science, would have to take a deficiency course to become eligible for applying to the KU's four year degree programme.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council approved the establishment of a departmental level academia-industrial advisory board to bridge the gap between the academia and industries.

Five members of faculty and five members from relevant industries would be the part of the board.

KU is likely to announce the admissions for a new academic session at the end of this month.