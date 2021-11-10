Game belongs to Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Wednesday dismissed the rumours after Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned by the Supreme Court and said "no game is being played, the game belongs to Imran Khan."
The minister was speaking to media persons outside the apex court where he was also asked about the political situation in the country.
"There is no danger, Imran Khan will fulfil his five-year term," Sheikh Rasheed said.
Responding to a question, the minister said he had arrived at the apex court "to accompany the prime minister if he appears", adding that he did not know whether PM Imran Khan will show up or not.
He refused to comment on the hearing, saying that the law minister or the attorney general were better qualified to speak on the matter.
"The Ministry of Interior does not have the solution to every problem," he said.
