Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford receives MBE from Prince William

Prince William congratulated the footballer for receiving the title

By Web Desk
November 09, 2021
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford received his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from Prince William  at Windsor  Castle for his   work for vulnerable children across the UK.

"Congratulations Marcus Rashford, Keep continuing the vital work you are doing for vulnerable children across the UK," read  the caption of a social media post that contained multiple pictures from the ceremony.

During the ceremony Manvir Hothi was awarded an MBE for services to social care while Dame Sheila Hancock received the title for services to drama and charity .

Alun Wyn Jones was given the title for his services to Rugby Union Football in Wales while  Rosemary Thompson received an MBE for services to the Armed Forces Community. 