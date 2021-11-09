Salma Hayek signs on for more MCU movies after ‘Eternals’

The deal could spell more turns as Ajak for Hayek in possible sequels of 'Eternals'

Salma Hayek has finalised a deal to star in more Marvel movies after appearing in its latest release Eternals, reported IGN.

Hayek confirmed that she will be seen in multiple MCU movies while talking on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk Podcast.

“I did sign multiple movie deals! It was kind of fun being part of this... secret society that you have to protect so fearlessly,” said the 55-year-old actor who played Eternals leader, Ajak, in the MCU’s latest offering.

Hayek, however, did not reveal the number of Marvel movies she has signed on for.

According to IGN, the deal could spell more turns as Ajak for Hayek in possible sequels of Eternals or even in other Marvel stories. As it is, Hayek is sure to be a fixture in the foreseeable future of the MCU!