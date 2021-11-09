Ehsaas Rashan: Low income families can apply online to get Rs1,000 ration discount

SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday announced that low-income families can now apply for a ration discount on the online portal of Ehsaas Rashan programme.

Ehsaas Rashan will provide a discount of Rs1,000 a month, constituting a 30% subsidy on flour, pulses, ghee, and cooking oil per unit purchase, to 20 million families, Dr Sania said.

A statement issued on the aide's behalf stated that only one person per family will be able to apply for the facility.

Dr Nishtar advised the families willing to apply to ensure that the mobile number they are providing in their applications is registered in the name of the family member who is applying for the discount.

She said that only the applicants will be eligible to collect the rations on discount in case of eligibility. They will be notified about their eligibility for availing the facility via an SMS from 8171 within four weeks of registration, she added.

Ehsaas has developed a digitally enabled mobile point of sale system in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to serve beneficiaries through a network of Kiryana stores (retail shops) designated by NBP, all over the country.

Participating kiryana store owners will be required to open bank accounts which will help further increase financial inclusion and settlement payments made through RAAST will help increase the scale of digital transactions in Pakistan.

Dr Nishtar urged retailers to open their accounts in their nearby bank branches, adding that the government would offer them special incentives and attractive commissions on sales.

Retailers can also apply to avail the ration discount, she said.