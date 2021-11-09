Banned TTP announces month-long ceasefire starting Nov 9

Photo: AFP

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Monday announced a month-long ceasefire, starting from November 9 after successful peace talks with the government, Geo News reported.



The ceasefire could be extended with the consent of the parties involved — the TTP and the government — while both parties should comply with the terms of the ceasefire, a spokesperson for the banned outfit said.

The banned organisation further stated that they have accepted to set up negotiation committees, which will work to move forward with the next course of action and peace process as per the parties' demands.

The banned TTP seconded Federal Minister or Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's statement, saying that the negotiations have been mediated by the Afghan Taliban.

Fawad announces ceasefire between govt, TTP

The announcement comes hours after Fawad said the government and the banned TTP agreed to a complete ceasefire under the peace talks.

The government of Pakistan and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have reached a complete ceasefire, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

While addressing a press conference on the progress of talks between the government and the banned TTP, Fawad said that the peace process, mentioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview on October 1, 2021, has begun.

"Both sides have agreed to an absolute ceasefire under a deal," the minister said, adding that the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan has mediated the negotiations.

Fawad said that the government-TTP talks will be "in line with the laws and Constitution of Pakistan".

None of the governments in Pakistan can hold talks against the law, he added.

The ceasefire would be extended keeping in view the progress of the talks, he said, adding that the state's sovereignty and national security will be considered a priority, while the individuals of the relevant areas — where the TTP operated — will be taken into confidence, during the peace talks.

“The affected individuals of these areas cannot be disregarded,” said Fawad.

“It is gratifying that these areas of Pakistan are moving towards absolute peace after a long time.”