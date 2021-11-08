Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Australian captain Tim Paine.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday released the schedule of Australia’s tour of Pakistan during which the cricketers will play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I in March-April 2022.

The Kangaroos are undertaking a visit to Pakistan after 23 years. They last toured the country in 1998-99 when Mark Taylor led them to a 1-0 series victory – their first since Richie Benaud’s side defeated Fazal Mahmood’s team by 2-0 in the 1959-60 series.

Between the two series, Pakistan hosted Australia in 1964-65 (drew 0-0), 1979-80 (won 1-0), 1982-83 (won 3-0), 1988-89 (won 1-0) and 1994-95 (won 1-0).

Pakistan staged the last four series with Australia offshore – 2002-2003 (Colombo and Sharjah, Pakistan lost 3-0), 2010 (drew 1-1 in England), 2014-15 (won 2-0 in the UAE) and 2018-19 (won 1-0 in the UAE).

Commenting on the historic development, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight.

The PCB chairman said that Australia are one of the high-performing sides and “them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans”.

“Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore.”

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said, “Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team.

“Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

“We thank the PCB for their considerable efforts in planning for the tour and look forward to continuing to work closely over the coming months to finalise the necessary operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols.

“The safety and welfare of our players and staff remains our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant agencies to ensure that appropriate and sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour.”

As part of the reconnoitering process, Cricket Australia’s delegation will visit Pakistan to meet with PCB officials as well as provincial and federal authorities to discuss and finalise matters relating to team operations, logistics, security and COVID-19 protocols.

Schedule:

3-7 Mar – 1st Test, Karachi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Lahore

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Lahore

2 Apr – 3rd ODI, Lahore

5 Apr – only T20I, Lahore