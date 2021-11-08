Military briefs lawmakers on national security

A file photo of the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PNSC) comprising members of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate is currently underway in Islamabad.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser is presiding over the PNSC meeting being held at the National Assembly.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, all four chief ministers and other parliamentary leaders are among the attendees.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI have also arrived at the National Assembly to attend the session.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians will be taken into confidence over a secretive deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), sources privacy to the matter said.

The top military officials will brief the political leadership about the emerging situation in Afghanistan and the overall affairs of the national security, the source added.

Moved by Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the National Assembly passed a motion in its sitting on November 5, to allow the use of the chamber of the National Assembly on November 8, for a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

The four provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president and prime minister and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan were also invited to the meeting.

Opposition decided to attend PNSC meeting



Earlier, the opposition had decided to attend the PNSC meeting at the Parliament House.

Leader of the PDM in Senate Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar had told The News on Thursday evening that the decision to attend the PNSC meeting was made to hear the authorities and government on sensitive issues pertaining to national security and apprise them of the point of view of people at large on subjects the government lacks understanding of.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar had made it clear that the opposition wouldn’t give the government any opportunity to misguide the officials and people on sensitive issues.

He earlier had a detailed meeting with the former prime minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in his chamber.