PDM leadership to meet today to formulate strategy for Parliament’s joint session

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to formulate a strategy for the upcoming joint session of the Parliament, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened an emergency meeting of the alliance today (Saturday).

The government has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on November 10, so that 18 bills can be passed. These bills are related to granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, e-voting and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Sharing the meeting's agenda, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah said the Opposition alliance will discuss its strategy for the joint session of the Parliament in the meeting.

Other issues that will be discussed by the PDM leadership include a hike in petrol prices, the surging inflation and the alliance's strategy for anti-government protests.

Shahbaz, Bilawal discuss strategy against PTI-led govt

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif discussed the government decision to hike petrol prices across the country.

Shahbaz Sharif called the PPP chairman to discuss the inflationary situation in the country and discussed a joint strategy against the government.

Bilawal criticised the prime minister, saying that he had offered a "lollipop" of relief to the masses before hiking petrol prices. With each passing day, the government is increasing the problems of people, he added.

He said those who increased the ghee price by 110% in three years, gave 30% relief to the masses. Electricity prices have increased by 60% in three years and today, Imran Khan is announcing a 30% relief package.

He said that the price of sugar has risen by 80% in three years, adding that Imran Khan’s relief package was not for the people but for a few families.