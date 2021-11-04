CM Punjab gives preliminary approval to summary for revocation of TLP’s proscribed status

A summary has been sent to CM Punjab for removal of TLP’s proscribed status. Photo: file

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday evening gave preliminary approval to the summary sent to him for the revocation of the TLP's proscribed status.

Implementing the secretive deal signed between the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Punjab home department had earlier in the day sent the said summary to him.

After granting preliminary approval to the summary, the CM has now sought approval from the Cabinet to end the party's proscribed status through circulation.

The cabinet wing of the services department has now sent the summary to all the ministers of the province for their signatures.

As per the rules, if no reply is received within three days, the summary will be considered approved.

According to a statement by the provincial home department, the summary had been forwarded to the chief minister after formal approval was accorded by the Punjab cabinet's sub-committee on law and order.

After approval from the chief minister and the provincial cabinet, the federal government will be moved to do away with TLP’s proscribed status, said the home department.

Earlier today, the Punjab government decided to remove the names of at least 90 activists of the proscribed outfit from the fourth schedule.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat in Lahore.

The meeting also decided to release 100 more activists of the proscribed organisation from different jails in the province. It reviewed the decisions taken by the steering committee formed to deal with all TLP-related matters.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasrullah and others were present in the meeting.

What is the fourth schedule?

The fourth schedule is a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act under which someone who is suspected of terrorism is kept under observation. The list is referred to the police and other law enforcers for effective monitoring. If a fourth scheduler wants to move somewhere, he/she has to inform their nearby police station. The list also includes people suspected of involvement in anti-state activities and delivering hate speeches.