Man killed as racer Salma Khan’s car rams into motorcycle in Islamabad

Salma Marwat Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed and another received critical injuries when a fast-moving car, reportedly being driven by a prominent racer Salma Marwat Khan, hit their motorcycle in Islamabad.

The accident took place near F-11 Markaz in Islamabad Tuesday, the police said, adding that the woman racer managed to escape from the scene after hitting the motorcycle.

After being informed, the rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital. Hospital sources said that the condition of the injured man was critical. Both, the deceased and the injured are brothers, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case on the behalf of their father and launched investigations.



Copy of FIR.

In his statement to the police, their father, Zahoor Ahmed said, “My sons Bashir Ahmed and Hamza were heading to F-11 Markaz on their motorcycle when a speedy car, being driven by an unknown woman, hit them from the backside and escaped from the scene. Resultantly, Bashir Ahmed died on the spot while Hamza received critical wounds.”

He demanded the authorities to bring the culprit to justice.