PM Imran would have been better suited to a job at PCB: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that he would have been better suited to a job at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) instead of the PM Office.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad after a hearing of the Nooriabad Power Plant money laundering case at an accountability court Monday, CM Murad said, “Everyone knows how the PTI won the elections.” "Now the people of PTI will forfeit their guarantees in the elections because the tide has now turned," he said confidently.

Commenting on how the PTI government handled the chaos in the country as a result of protests by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the CM said that precious lives were lost due to the incompetence of the government on the issue of TLP.

CM Shah asked all stakeholders to sit down and think about what is in the country's interest.

Expressing hope that the Pakistan cricket team will win the ongoing T20 World Cup, the CM said that he has heard that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan team is playing well because of him [Imran Khan].

"I had said earlier [too], that it is better for PM Imran Khan to work in the Pakistan Cricket Board," CM Shah said sarcastically.

The Sindh CM's comments come a day after it was announced that the government's negotiating team and TLP had struck a deal amid protests by the proscribed group that has gone on for more than a week, wreaking havoc and violence in the country.