PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan trolled the Indian team after New Zealand inflicted a humiliating eight-wicket defeat on it Sunday, diminishing the Men in Blue's prospects to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed Khan said that the Indian team got its final second jab, adding that the team is now fully vaccinated.

The "under-pressure" Virat Kohli-led team has lost both the matches against Pakistan and the Black Caps.

In another tweet, the PTI lawmaker said, “India was put under pressure by Pakistan and they haven't come out of it.”

He maintained that the fear of losing has actually led India to lose again. ”Kiwi boys played very well,” he added.

Pakistanis troll India with hilarious memes



As New Zealand further dimmed India's prospects to qualify for the next stage of the T20 World Cup by beating the Men in Blue by 8 wickets Sunday, Pakistani fans couldn't help but troll Indians on Twitter.

Be it a cricket match or any other global event, Indians and Pakistanis are always on the lookout to troll each other any chance they get.

However, Pakistanis on Twitter had a field day trolling India again, after the Kohli XI lost their second T20 match of the World Cup against New Zealand.