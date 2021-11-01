RAWALPINDI: Religious scholar and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb has urged the protesters to follow the directions of their leadership following an agreement reached with the government.

Addressing the participants of a sit-in in Wazirabad staged by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), he said "We have to move wherever the leadership directs us."

He said that the government has assured them of removing restrictions from the party. “It will take one week to remove the word proscribed from the TLP,” he added.

Muneeb said that the government will implement the agreement signed with the proscribed outfit.

He said that they would vacate the GT Road under the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Muneeb warned that they would return with full force if the government failed to implement the agreement.

Meanwhile, the residents of Rawalpindi breathed a sigh of relief as the authorities opened all roads for traffic after a 12-day closure following an agreement with the proscribed TLP.

The containers and barricades have been removed from all roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. As life is returning to normalcy in the twin cities, the authorities have also restored the Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi.

In Gujranwala, the protesters are still present at Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad and all the educational institutes and markets near the venue will remain closed today (Monday).

The Lahore-Islamabad portion of GT Road is also still closed for traffic and the authorities have yet to take any measures to fill the trench dug up near Chiragh Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, internet service is still suspended in Gujranwala as of Monday morning.

'Talks with the TLP have been successful'

A day earlier, officials from the PTI government's negotiating team had held a press conference to update the public about their talks with the TLP.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser were present on behalf of the government at the press conference, while Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman represented the TLP.

Rehman had started the news conference held in Islamabad, saying talks with the TLP have been "successful" and that an "agreement" had been reached.

Details of the agreement, however, he had said would be revealed at a "suitable time". He had added that the positive outcomes of the agreement will be seen in the coming days.

He had said that the agreement reached with the government was not a victory or defeat of any individual, but a victory of Islam and Pakistan.

Rehman had shared that a steering committee has been constituted under the agreement which will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, while Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi from TLP will join the committee. He had said the committee will become active from today and start its work.

"The government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion under an environment of mutual trust, and an agreement has been reached between the two sides," Rehman had announced, clarifying that the talks did not take place under any duress or in an atmosphere of tension.