Proscribed TLP to call off sit-in protests tonight, say sources

Supporters of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan(TLP) party use mobile phone flashlight during a protest march towards capital Islamabad from Lahore on October 22, 2021. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will call off their sit-in protests tonight (Sunday) as per its agreement with the government, Geo News reported Friday.

Sources told Geo News that the proscribed organisation has agreed to call off its intended long march and sit-in protests, adding that it has also agreed to take part in mainstream politics in future.

The government, on the other hand, has agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit while those who are in custody over terrorism and other serious offences will have to seek relief from the courts, sources told Geo News.

Sources said the proscribed organisation will call off its sit-in protest tonight and the government, in turn, will not take any action against protesters.

Former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has agreed to act as the TLP's guarantor while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan have signed the agreement with the TLP on behalf of the government.

TLP, govt reach agreement

Officials from the PTI government's negotiating team held on Sunday a press conference to update the public about their talks with the proscribed TLP.

The foreign minister and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser were present on behalf of the government at the press conference, while Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman was also present.

Rehman started the news conference held in Islamabad, saying talks with the banned TLP have been "successful" and that an "agreement" had been reached.

He said that the agreement reached with the government was not a victory or defeat of any individual, but a victory of Islam and Pakistan.

Rehman shared that a steering committee has been constituted under the agreement which will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, while Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi from TLP will join the committee. He said the committee will become active from today and start its work.

"The government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion under the environment of mutual trust, and an agreement has been reached between the two sides," Rehman announced, clarifying that the talks did not take place under any duress or in an atmosphere of tension.

He said that rationality had prevailed over sentimentalism and a consensus had been reached between the government and the banned TLP movement.