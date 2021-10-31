PDM to hold power show in DG Khan today

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is addressing a press conference along with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Photo: file

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an alliance of major opposition parties — is all set to hold a protest rally in Dera Ghazi Khan against rising inflation in the country today (Sunday).

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders will address the protest rally.

PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the government has failed and that it has made it difficult for the poor and middle class to live. He said that inflation is likely to increase even more in the coming days.

Earlier, on October 22, the opposition alliance had kicked off its protest drives against the recent price hikes in the country. Protest rallies were held in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and others.

'PDM rally will be a referendum against government'

Ahead of the anti-government alliance's DG Khan rally, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said it will be a "public referendum against the tyrannical government".

In her statement, Aurangzeb said that the people of Pakistan have understood that "getting rid of Imran sahib is the only way to get rid of inflation".

Preparations for the opposition alliance's DG Khan rally have been completed, she confirmed, sharing that the rally will focus on the "historic" inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe in Pakistan.

The PML-N spokesperson confirmed that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and other PDM leaders will address the rally.