Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate below 2% for two straight weeks

Pakistan logs 733 more COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 2% for the 14th consecutive today (Sunday), the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed.

According to the latest stats of NCOC, 733 people tested positive for the virus after 48,192 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country during the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 1.52%.

Meanwhile, coronavirus claimed another 11 lives in Pakistan during the same period, taking the national death toll from the virus to 28,449. The number of active cases now stands at 23,094.

The country is reporting 628 new infections on average each day, 11% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 103,514,198 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 621,689 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 70 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.