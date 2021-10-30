PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA's suggestion to increase petrol price

Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the suggestion of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase petrol prices from the month of November.

According to a notification issued by the PM's Office in this regard, the decision has been taken in the national interest and to "provide relief to the public."

"The government is prioritising relief for the citizens instead of passing on the impact of global inflationary pressures," an Urdu version of the statement read.

"The additional burden of higher prices, as suggested by OGRA, which would have been transferred to the citizenry, will instead be borne by the government," it added.

Earlier, the government was all set to increase the rates of petroleum products by up to Rs8 from November 1, well-placed sources had told Geo News Saturday.

According to the sources, the government would have increased petrol prices by up to Rs6.5 per litre for the next 15 days, while the rates of diesel might have gone up by Rs8.

However, the decision was subjected to the approval of PM Imran Khan, said the sources.

The fluctuation in the POL prices in the country depend on GST and the oil’s prices in the international market, the sources added.

Currently, the government is charging Rs5.62 per litre levy on petrol and Rs5.14 on diesel, the sources added.