Bizenjo likely to be appointed as Balochistan CM uncontested

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) candidate Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will most likely be appointed as the new chief minister since no other candidate has been nominated to contest against him.

The chief minister's seat was vacated after former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation.

As Kamal stepped down from the post of Balochistan CM, the disgruntled members of the BAP and the Opposition, who had gathered at Bizenjo's residence, celebrated their triumph by flashing victory signs.

Soon thereafter, Bizenjo had also resigned from the post of Balochistan Assembly speaker.

Sources said while Bizenjo is likely to be elected uncontested tomorrow during a session of the provincial assembly, he will have to prove that he has the support of the majority in the assembly, which amounts to 33 MPAs.

Sources said once the support of the majority of the assembly is established, the Balochistan governor will issue an official notification for his appointment. This will be followed by Bizenjo taking oath as the Balochistan chief minister.

Bizenjo has served as the Balochistan chief minister earlier before Jam Kamal Khan took office in 2018.

Before the deadline ended on Thursday evening, five papers nominating Bizenjo for the post of chief minister of Balochistan were submitted in the assembly secretariat.

PM Khan reviews Balochistan political situation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad to discuss the political situation in Balochistan.

Sanjrani took the premier into confidence over his recent visit to Balochistan.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was also present on the occasion.

Federal govt announces support for BAP's choice for CM's post

The federal government on Tuesday announced its support for any candidate the BAP named as the new chief minister of Balochistan.

Defence Minister Khattak at a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting with the Sanjrani had announced the government's decision to support the BAP candidate.

“We will support the decision of the majority within the BAP,” Khattak said when asked who the Centre would support as the new Balochistan chief minister.

While responding to another question about whether the federal government will support Bizenjo who has been nominated by BAP, Khattak said that it is BAP that has to reach a decision regarding Bizenjo.

We will support the decision made by the parliamentary group of BAP, he said.

Bizenjo Opposition's choice

Meanwhile, the united Opposition on Monday decided to nominate Bizenjo as the new chief minister.

BAP interim president Zahoor Ahmed Buledi confirmed the development, shortly after Bizenjo resigned from his post as the speaker.

Buledi said that he would also consult other coalition parties over the selection of a new leader of the House.

On the other hand, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said all the coalition parties have nominated Bizenjo as the next chief minister. He said that consultations are underway with the PTI for the formation of a government.

"We invite everyone to work together for the betterment of Balochistan," he said.

He further said that the last three years have passed and now they want to work together for the future of the province.

