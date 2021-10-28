SC orders Nasla Tower owner to pay demolition cost

Nasla Tower. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Supreme Court Thursday issued a detailed verdict in a case relating to the construction of a 15-storey Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal on encroached land meant for a service road.

Earlier on October 25, the SC had directed the Karachi authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court directed to use the latest technology to demolish the high-rise building on Shahrae Faisal through controlled blasting and recover the cost from the owner.

The modern detonation procedure should be adopted to raze the Nasla Tower which is being used in India and all over the world, directed the SC.

The apex court ordered to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no damage occur while demolishing the building. The court directed to complete the process by November 3.

The owner of Nasla Tower will pay the cost of the demolition, according to the SC order. The court directed the Karachi commissioner to sell the plot to recover the amount if he refuses to pay.

The SC also ordered the concerned authorities to remove the building’s rubble immediately once the high-rise building is demolished.

'Demolish Nasla Tower in a week'



Earlier, the SC had directed to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had heard the case pertaining to the illegal construction of the residential complex on a service road on Shahrae Faisal.

The court had also issued the instruction to the concerned authorities to submit a compliance report within a week.

The bench had stated the tower should be demolished by a controlled implosion and no damage should be done to buildings or people near it.

During the hearing, the CJP had directed the owner of Nasla Tower to compensate the occupants and ordered the Karachi commissioner to ensure payments are made to the affectees.

In June, the SC had ordered the tower’s demolition over its illegal construction on a service road, telling the builders to refund the registered buyers of the residential and commercial units within three months.