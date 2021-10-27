Dua Lipa's song 'Levitating' nears 400 million views on YouTube

"Levitating" has proved to be the best music video Dua Lipa has ever uploaded on YouTube.

A year after the British singer dropped "Levitating", the hit song has reached 388 million views on the video sharing app.

The song featuring rapper DaBaby premiered on YouTube on October 2, 2020.

The singer was the first to condemn DaBaby for his controversial remarks against gay people.



Dua Lipa, Celeste and Arlo Parks led nominations for the BRITs on earlier this year , with the three female singers scoring three nods each at Britain’s pop music honours, organisers said.

Meanwhile, the British singer is dating Anwar Hadid, the brother Bella and Gigi Hadid.