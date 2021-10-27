2 soldiers martyred as forces thwart infiltration bid from Afghanistan

Lance Naik Asad, 24, resident of Kurram (left) and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat (right). — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred when security forces exchanged fire with terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Kurram, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The incident took place on the night between October 26 and 27. Under cover of darkness, terrorists from the Afghanistan side attempted to cross the border into Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Reacting to the threat, security forces initiated a prompt response and successfully thwarted the attempt. However, during exchange of fire, Lance Naik Asad, 24, resident of Kurram, and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom.

The military's media wing said Islamabad strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future.

The ISPR said the armed forces were determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of the country's brave soldiers further strengthen the military's resolve.