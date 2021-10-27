2 soldiers martyred as forces thwart infiltration bid from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred when security forces exchanged fire with terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Kurram, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.
The incident took place on the night between October 26 and 27. Under cover of darkness, terrorists from the Afghanistan side attempted to cross the border into Pakistan, the ISPR said.
Reacting to the threat, security forces initiated a prompt response and successfully thwarted the attempt. However, during exchange of fire, Lance Naik Asad, 24, resident of Kurram, and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom.
The military's media wing said Islamabad strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future.
The ISPR said the armed forces were determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of the country's brave soldiers further strengthen the military's resolve.
Opposition leard terms surge in the dollar rates “destructive” for the national economy and “dangerous” for...
US diplomat John Kerry calls in PM Imran Khan in Riyadh where the premier stresses need for engagement with Afghanistan
Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour meets Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ
The CJP directs the owner of Nasla Tower to compensate the occupants
Pakistan reports a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 10th consecutive day at 1.65%
PML-N leader say the anti-inflation "campaign will continue till the rulers are sent home"