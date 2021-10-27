Interior minister announces to deploy Rangers in Punjab for two months amid protest

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed speaking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. — Screengrab via Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to summon the Punjab Rangers to maintain the law and order situation in the province amid the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) ongoing protests.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that the government wants to establish peace as there is a lot of pressure on Pakistan.

"We have decided to summon the Rangers for a period of 60 days to maintain law and order situation in the province," Rasheed said.

The minister said that since the ambassador of France is not present in Pakistan, the proscribed organisation seems to have "another agenda".

"Yesterday, I had warned that foreign powers want to impose sanctions on Pakistan," Rasheed said. "The TLP has turned into a militant organisation as its members had opened fire on policemen using Kalashnikovs."

"I am still warning the protesters to return home," Rasheed said, adding that the government cannot keep schools and hospitals closed due to the protests.

The minister said that the government tried holding talks with the proscribed organisation and kept its word, but "the TLP broke its promises."

"It is not possible for the government to shut down the French embassy," the interior minister said, adding that the government had already reached an agreement with the prescribed organisation and it will stand by the signed deal.

4 policemen martyred, 263 injured in clashes

Meanwhile, Inspector General Punjab, while holding a press conference on Wednesday, said that the police would do everything to establish peace in the province.

"Four of our policemen have embraced martyrdom, while 263 have sustained injuries after members of the prescribed organisation opened fire on the forces during their protest," the IG Punjab said.

"We won't let this gang get away with its actions," the IG added.





