Islamabad, Pindi areas sealed to prevent expected long march of TLP

The Islamabad district administration places containers at various roads to stop the expected long march of a banned outfit. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: As part of preemptive measures against the expected long march of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) towards the federal capital, the district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have sealed all the major roads connecting the two cities before Wednesday dawn.

The authorities sealed both sides of Murree Road with shipping containers from Faizabad Interchange to Marir Chowk to stop the activists of the banned outfit from marching towards Islamabad. The road between Faizabad and Chandni Chowk has also been sealed.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed between the 6th Road to Faizabad to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the city administration has suspended the metro bus service in Rawalpindi for an unspecified period. The bus service, however, will continue transportation facility from I.J. Principal Road to Islamabad secretariat, said the administration.

The obstacles on the roads in the twin cities are causing immense hardship for the patients, students and for commuters.

'Huge pressure on Pakistan regarding expulsion of French envoy '



A day earlier, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that the government was in agreement with all of the demands put forth by the banned TLP except for the one seeking to shut down the French embassy.



"We have various constraints regarding the matter of French ambassador,” Rasheed had said while briefing the media about the progress of the dialogue with the banned outfit.

The minister had said that “there is huge pressure on Pakistan” regarding the TLP’s demand related to the French envoy.

“Pakistan may face various issues if we send the French ambassador packing," he had said.

"We want them to review their demand related to the French embassy,” the interior minister had said.