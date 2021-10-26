Indian authorities book medical students in IOJK for celebrating Pakistan's victory

Fans celebrate Pakistan's win against India on Sunday. Photo: Kashmir Media Service

Several medical students were booked in cases by the Indian authorities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for celebrating Pakistan's resounding win against India in their first clash at the T20 World Cup, Indian media reported Tuesday.



Two separate cases were registered against the students of SKIMS hospital in Soura area of Srinagar, and residents of Government Medical College (GMC) in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on the directives passed by India's ruling, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP).

"During the intervening night of 24 and 25 October 2021 after Pakistan win T20 cricket match, students pursuing MBBS and other degrees residing in the unmarried hostel of SKIMS Soura raised slogans and burst firecrackers," read the First Information Report lodged at Soura Police Station.



The FIR said that a case was registered under section 13 of the black law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 105A and 505 IPC, in connection with the acts stated above.

The police have also filed an FIR of the UAPA at the Karan Nagar police station against the students residing at the GMC hostel.

Police said the students had been booked for “crying and dancing last night after Pakistan won the World Cup T20 match against India”.

As per news reports, the investigation is ongoing and none of the students have been identified yet.

Several Kashmiri students were also beaten up in India after Pakistan handed India a humiliating 10-wicket defeat on Sunday.

According to Indian media reports, several students of the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Indian Punjab’s Sangrur district were thrashed in their hostel rooms by students from UP and Haryana.

A similar incident also took place at the Rayat Bahrat University in Kharar.

Students from the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology shared videos of several students being assaulted by the students from Uttar Pradesh.

"Kashmiri students who were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar Mohali told me that they were rescued by the locals and other Punjabi students. Students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had barged into their rooms, thrashed them and went on a rampage,” Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson J&K Students Association, had said.

A video was also posted by one of the students of the Sangrur college alleging that a security guard allowed students from UP to enter the rooms of Kashmiri students and thrash them.