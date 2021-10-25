There is need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises in the country.
General Bajwa's statement came during a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Wendy Gilmour, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, COAS Gen Bajwa and Gilmour talked about matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, the overall regional situation, and peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for a long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.
Gen Bajwa reiterated that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises, together with coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people, the statement added.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
