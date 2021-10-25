Pakistan sees lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths of 2021

The number of active cases is recorded at 23,940 Monday. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the year 2021, Pakistan has reported the daily death toll from COVID-19 below 10, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Monday morning.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, nine more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, pushing the nationwide death toll from the virus to 28,386.





At least 698 fresh infections were reported after 42,095 tests were taken across the country in the last 24 hours, confirmed NCOC.

The country has mostly recorded less than 700 daily infections since more than a week.

Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 10th consecutive day at 1.65%.

The number of active cases, too, is continuing on its downward trend and was recorded at 23,940 Monday.

Last week, active cases in Pakistan dropped below the 25,000 mark after more than seven months, while daily coronavirus infections fell to their lowest level in a year.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 593 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 10% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 100,741,762 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 657,185 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 66 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.