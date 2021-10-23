Emma Watson adorns a sustainable crop top to meet Al Gore

The Hollywood actor and activist, Emma Watson, has now become the ‘green’ fashion advocate as she stuns her fans in a sustainable crop top.

The Harry Potter star graced the Climate Reality event, fronted by former vice president of the US, Al Gore, in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actor chose a two-piece outfit for the occasion which was ‘custom-made’ by a well-acclaimed designer, Emilia Wickstead.

Taking to her Instagram, Watson shared, "Thank you to the loveliest Emilia for making me this beautiful custom piece."

"It was handmade in London using leftover fabrics consisting of 62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy. I will be wearing this a lot!!" the actor wrote.







