Khursheed Shah released from jail after two years

PPP leader Khursheed Shah speaks to media in Sukkur on October 05, 2021. — PPI/File

SUKKUR: PPP leader and former Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, was released from jail on Saturday after he was behind bars for more than two years in an assets beyond means case.



The PPP stalwart was released after an accountability court verified the Supreme Court's order for his bail — which was issued two days back.

Shah's son had submitted bail bonds worth Rs10 million at the accountability court as surety against his father's bail. Following his release from Sukkur Central Jail, the PPP workers accorded a warm welcome to the leader.

Shah was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

Back in July 2021, the Sindh High Court had dismissed a petition seeking Shah's request for bail.

Although the apex court approved Shah's bail, it asked the anti-corruption watchdog to continue probing the case.

Addressing party workers after reaching his residence, Shah said he was behind bars for two years, and it was a test for him. But despite incarcerating me, they could not prove anything, he added.

"I was thrown behind bars due to my love for the people," he said, adding that he had no reservations against anyone for sending him to jail.

"Conspiracies were hatched against me [...] attempts were made to portray me as separate from PPP," he added.