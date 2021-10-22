Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday security forces gunned down a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Miran Shah area.
The military's media wing, in a statement, said a terrorist identified as Ahmed Ullah was gunned down after security forces received reports of the presence of terrorists in the area.
According to ISPR, during an exchange of fire with the terrorists, two soldiers — Naik Khalil, 34, resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat — embraced martyrdom.
The development comes after two Federal Corps (FC) personnel and two police constables were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Bajaur on Wednesday night.
The blast took place during a cordon-and-search operation, said ISPR.
The FC personnel who were martyred were identified as Lance Naik Mudassir, 28, a resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Jamshed, 26, a resident of Karachi.
The police constables martyred in the attack are Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman.
