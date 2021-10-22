Punjab to launch door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive from October 25

Authorities say strict action to be taken against the people who turn away the vaccination teams

In a move to meet vaccination targets, the government of Punjab has announced it will kick off its door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from October 25.

A notification issued by the provincial governement stated that the campaign will continue till November 12, during which the residents of Punjab's nine districts and 38 districts will be inoculated at their door-step.

As per the notification, the drive is aimed at ensuring that 100% of the targeted people are immunised against the virus. The authorities have also appointed a focal person who will ensure that the campaign achieves the set target.

The move has been made to vaccinate the people who still have not got themselves vaccinated after reports showed that a number of people have not received the anti-coronavirus jabs.

CO Lahore Dr Faisal Malik told Geo News he has been instructed to ensure people who have not yet received the jab are vaccinated.



He said legal action will be taken against those who refuse to get themselves vaccinated.

Asad Umar calls for improvement in COVID-19 vaccination in certain cities

A day earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar had urged authorities in certain cities to improve their vaccination efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Umar had commended the vaccination progress in Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Sargodha and other cities. The federal minister, however, underscored the need for improvement in the vaccination process in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nowshera, Faisalabad, Quetta, Mardan and other cities.

“To ensure there is no 5th wave of COVID-19, we have to meet vaccination targets set,” he added.

The federal minister for planning had said that despite a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases, we will remain vulnerable if a large number of people remain unvaccinated.

Urging the public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, the minister had said, “Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against covid.”