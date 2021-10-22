Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 2%

Over 550 new coronavirus cases reported overnight, taking the positivity rate below 2% for the seventh consecutive day

Paramedics carrying a deceased person infected with COVID-19 on a stretcher. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

As many as 16 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were reported by Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll attributed to COVID-19 to 28,344, according to official data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday.

The NCOC statistics suggested Pakistan reported 567 fresh coronavirus cases overnight when 39,200 samples were tested for COVID-19 screening.



Meanwhile, the positivity rate stayed below 2% for the seventh day in a row at 1.44%.



Over the last 24 hours, 864 people recuperated from the disease, which took the tally for recoveries to 1,214,663. This lowered the total number of active cases to 24,386, of which 1,704 are critical cases.



According to the NCOC, Pakistan has seen a total of 1,267,393 cases so far since the pandemic was reported in the country.

The COVID-19 prevalence in Pakistan has been steadily subsiding, with 857 new infections reported on average each day in recent days. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.