PDM to stage post-Friday prayer protests as it seeks PM's ouster

PDM set to hold rallies at 3pm in Lahore, Karachi, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Peshawar, other cities

— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: In a bid to pile pressure on the government, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday announced nation-wide protests against rising inflation tomorrow.



The Opposition alliance's spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests.

Committees will be formed in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad to determine the locations of the protests in consultation with the districts, he said.

Hamdullah further said that the duration of the demonstrations is two weeks which can be extended over time.

"The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible," the spokesperson added.

He also said that the next meeting of the PDM steering committee will be held soon to review the political situation in the country.

Confirming the news, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said protests will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla and other cities tomorrow after Friday prayers.

"PDM is protesting tomorrow against rising inflation and unemployment," Aurangzeb said.

Protests schedule

Sharing further details, the PML-N spokesperson said a procession will be taken out from Jain Mandir Chowk in Lahore at 3pm tomorrow after Friday prayers.

In Karachi, the PDM rally will depart from Empress Market at 3pm tomorrow and a protest led by Engineer Amir Muqam will be held in Peshawar at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance will stage a protest in Mianwali, which will begin from Railway Station Chowk to Committee Chowk on Sunday at 3pm.

The PML-N spokesperson further said that a rally will be held in Bhakkar on October 24 at 10am, which will start from Jhang Chowk Bhakkar and go all the way to to King Gate.

She said that protests will also be held in Sargodha, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla and other cities tomorrow after Friday prayers, at 3pm.