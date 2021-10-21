 
Thursday October 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PTA suspends internet services in specific areas of Lahore

Punjab home department issues directive to PTA in response to protest organised by banned outfit, say police

National
Web Desk
October 21, 2021
Photo — AFP
Photo — AFP

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended internet services in specific areas of Lahore, Geo News reported Thursday.

The action was taken in compliance with directives issued by the Punjab Home Department.

According to the police, the Home Department had directed the PTA to suspend internet services in  response to a protest oragnised by a banned outfit in Lahore.

The areas where internet service is suspended include Samanabad, Sheerakot, Nawankot, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sabzazar and Iqbal Town.

The suspension of internet services in the aforementioned areas has partially affected internet connectivity and network issues across Lahore.

More From National