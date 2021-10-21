2 FC personnel, 2 police constables martyred in Bajaur IED attack

Names of the police constables martyred in the attack are Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman

Two Federal Corps (FC) personnel and two police constables were martyred Wednesday night in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack that took place late Wednesday night.



The blast took place during a cordon-and-search operation last night, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the names of the FC personnel who were martyred are Lance Naik Mudassir, 28, a resident of Kohat and Sepoy Jamshed, 26, a resident of Karachi.

The names of the police constables who were martyred in the attack are Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman.

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found," added the ISPR.