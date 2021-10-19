Pakistan Navy prevents Indian submarine from entering its waters

The Pakistan Navy had earlier blocked an attempt by an Indian naval submarine to enter into its territorial waters, confirmed the ISPR.



The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the Indian naval submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

"During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan," reads the ISPR's statement.

The ISPR pointed out that this is the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian submarine has been "prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft".

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis the commitment and resolve of the Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland," said the ISPR.