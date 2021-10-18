COAS receives briefing on internal security, Afghanistan from ISI

Army chief expresses satisfaction over the preparedness of ISI, ISPR says

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (centre) and Director-General ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid (left) at the ISI Headquarters on October 18, 2021. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Monday briefed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Afghanistan and internal security, the military's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said Director-General ISI Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid received the army chief on his arrival at the intelligence agency's headquarters.



After receiving the briefing, the army chief expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of the organisation, the ISPR added.

The development comes almost three weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other political leaders and the military top brass were given a "comprehensive briefing" at the ISI Secretariat on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the premier "appreciated the diligent efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness".

Key federal ministers and chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in attendance during the meeting.

Besides this, COAS Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar were also present.