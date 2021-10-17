Every task PM Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of 'tabdeeli': Bilawal

PPP chairman says "this is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan where inflation is skyrocketing"

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking during a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, in commemoration of those martyred in the 2007 Karsaz attacks. Screengrab via Hum News

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday said that "whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change)".

The statement was made during a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in the twin terror attacks in the city's Karsaz area. Bilawal was accompanied by other PPP leaders, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro, and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

The PPP chairman said that PM Imran Khan "snatched employment opportunities from the people of Pakistan, taking a U-turn on all his promises."



"Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan where inflation is skyrocketing," Bilawal said while referring to PM Imran Khan's earlier statement that growing inflation indicates that the premier is a thief.



He criticised the incumbent PTI government and said that the masses are suffering from historic inflation which has been unprecedented in the country's history.

The PPP chairman also criticised the government's anti-encroachment drive as well as the introduction of the Single National Curriculum.

Bilawal went on to say that PM Imran Khan wants to turn the entire country into his "[Corona Relief] Tiger Force."

He said that the countdown to the government's end has begun, adding that PPP will continue its anti-government campaign until PM Imran Khan is ousted.

'PPP will bring people-friendly rule'

Expressing confidence in his party, Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan are aware that the next government will be formed by the PPP.

"While PPP does not promise an economic turnaround, we can promise a people-friendly rule," he said. "People-friendly decisions will be taken when people choose their own leaders."

He announced that the PPP will observe its foundation day, which falls on November 30, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

'Benazir returned to Pakistan despite threats to life'

During his speech, Bilawal recalled the sacrifices rendered by his late mother — Shaheed Benazir Bhutto — and said that she was a brave woman who returned to Pakistan despite the threats to her life.

"Shaheed Benazir had returned to Pakistan to rid this country of dictatorship," Bilawal said, adding that bomb blasts on PPP rallies could not dampen the spirits of the jiyalas (loyalists)," said Bilawal.

'Imran Khan takes wrong decisions': Murad Ali Shah

Prior to Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah delivered a speech and talked about the growing inflation in the country.

"PM Imran Khan takes wrong decision irrespective of who he consults," said CM Shah.

He said that the incumbent government had made tall claims about its performance but failed to deliver, adding that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will rid the poor masses from the current government.

Following CM Shah, PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro also addressed the rally.

Earlier, Senator Murtaza Wahab had shared a photo of the arrangements made at the venue.

According to PPP, the rally was being held a day in advance of the anniversary (October 18) in view of the eve of the 12th of Rabi ul Awal which will coincide with the date.

The PPP recalled that in 2007, following Benazir Bhutto's arrival in Karachi, twin explosions took place on Karsaz, which claimed the lives of 177 party workers and injured more than 630.

"The PPP is the successor to all those who laid down their lives for the nation and for democracy," the statement quoted Bilawal as saying.

Bilawal was also quoted as "saluting" all those individuals and as vowing that the party jiyalas will only breathe easy after they "put an end to the puppet drama" in the country.



